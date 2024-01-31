Atb Cap Markets Comments on Liberty Energy Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the year. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at $54,069,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $485,183.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,864,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,309,073.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,457. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 42.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.