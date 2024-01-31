Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $254.27

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $254.27 and last traded at $253.66, with a volume of 635142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $247.79.

A number of analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.82.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $1,422,149.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,917 shares in the company, valued at $52,619,526.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 313,388 shares of company stock valued at $66,157,635. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $2,027,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Atlassian by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 405,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,364,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $2,926,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

