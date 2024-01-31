Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.43. Approximately 79,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 448,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter worth $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter worth $63,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

