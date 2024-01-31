Atrato Onsite Energy (ROOF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.37 on March 1st

Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Atrato Onsite Energy’s previous dividend of $1.26. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Performance
LON:ROOF opened at GBX 75.84 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.40. Atrato Onsite Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 66.20 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 97.10 ($1.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £113.76 million and a PE ratio of 20.94.
Insider Transactions at Atrato Onsite Energy
In related news, insider Juliet Davenport acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £12,410 ($15,776.76). Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
Atrato Onsite Energy Company Profile
Atrato Onsite Energy PLC, an investment company, focus on onsite clean energy generation in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It design, finance, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atrato Onsite Energy
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- PulteGroup can set a new high in 2024
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Coinbase stock and the case for 50% upside
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Dollar Tree stock won’t be at a discount for much longer
Receive News & Ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.