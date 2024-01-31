Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gartner by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.25.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $465.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $471.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $446.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $371,521.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $17,440,979.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $371,521.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,440,979.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

