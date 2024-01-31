Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,859 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,401,000 after buying an additional 46,184 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,350,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,957,000 after buying an additional 147,593 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,550,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,850,000 after buying an additional 54,833 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 30.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,209,000 after buying an additional 328,584 shares during the period.

Shares of FDL opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

