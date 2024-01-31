Atria Investments Inc Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 96.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 45,362 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $67.67. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. UBS Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.