Atria Investments Inc Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.2 %

Chubb Announces Dividend

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $243.18 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $244.34. The company has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.71 and a 200-day moving average of $215.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.53.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

