Atria Investments Inc Raises Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,802 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 10.3%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas cut Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

