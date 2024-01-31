Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,103 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Paychex by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1.0% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Paychex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Paychex

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.56 and its 200 day moving average is $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.