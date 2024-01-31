aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives $20.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,556,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 413,162 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,473,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,407 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,675,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,982 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIFE opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $94.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

