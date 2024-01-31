Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Trading Down 1.5%

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 3,082,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 4,224,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $380.54 million and a PE ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

