Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 601.25 ($7.64).
AUTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 715 ($9.09) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 3,600.00%.
About Auto Trader Group
Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.
