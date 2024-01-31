Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Gap Up to $238.59

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $238.59, but opened at $246.41. Automatic Data Processing shares last traded at $247.34, with a volume of 386,295 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $375,485,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $266,348,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 24,743.9% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 987,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,780,000 after acquiring an additional 983,819 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.