Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Update

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Autoneum Stock Performance
Shares of ATNNF stock opened at $165.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.87 and a 200-day moving average of $165.80. Autoneum has a 12-month low of $165.87 and a 12-month high of $165.87.
About Autoneum
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Autoneum
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- PulteGroup can set a new high in 2024
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Coinbase stock and the case for 50% upside
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- Dollar Tree stock won’t be at a discount for much longer
Receive News & Ratings for Autoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoneum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.