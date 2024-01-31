Autoscope Technologies Co. to Issue Dividend of $1.32 (NASDAQ:AATC)

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 1.32 per share on Monday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 66.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Autoscope Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

AATC stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Autoscope Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.47 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Autoscope Technologies stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:AATC Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Autoscope Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

