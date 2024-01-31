AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,842.52 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,849.99. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,641.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,570.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

