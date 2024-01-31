AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Increased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1,063.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.1 %

AutoZone stock traded down $32.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,806.41. The company had a trading volume of 30,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,483. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,849.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,641.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2,570.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.