Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 496 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 510.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
BLV opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average of $70.18. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $79.21.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
