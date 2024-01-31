Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Announces Earnings Results

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16, RTT News reports. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-9.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.00-9.50 EPS.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.7 %

AVY opened at $201.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $204.51.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,555,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,978,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,923,000 after acquiring an additional 39,266 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,326,000 after acquiring an additional 153,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVY. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avery Dennison

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.