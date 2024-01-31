Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Announces Earnings Results

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16, RTT News reports. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-9.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.00-9.50 EPS.
Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.7 %
AVY opened at $201.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $204.51.
Avery Dennison Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AVY. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.88.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.
