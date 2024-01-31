Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the December 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Avnet Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AVT stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $46.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avnet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 325,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 89,524 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Avnet by 971.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 437,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 396,405 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Avnet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,077,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,303,000 after buying an additional 154,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

