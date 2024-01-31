Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.050-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion. Avnet also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.05-1.15 EPS.

Avnet Price Performance

AVT traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 168,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,341. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVT

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth about $202,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

(Get Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.