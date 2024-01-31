Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Gap Down to $47.87

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.87, but opened at $45.44. Avnet shares last traded at $45.63, with a volume of 91,367 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Avnet Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average is $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avnet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,590,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 64.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,374,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,336,000 after buying an additional 538,695 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 51.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,306,000 after purchasing an additional 515,095 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 545.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 489,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 147.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 781,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 465,253 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

