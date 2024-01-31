AWM Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,277 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Motco lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,072 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,327,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $113.40. 1,979,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

