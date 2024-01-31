AWM Capital LLC Has $10.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

AWM Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,131 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises about 2.2% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AWM Capital LLC owned 0.53% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,035,000 after buying an additional 95,472,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,432.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,734,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,100,000 after buying an additional 6,727,830 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 505,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,087,000 after buying an additional 224,324 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $10,015,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,452,000 after buying an additional 138,941 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICF traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.44. 137,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.22. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

