AWM Capital LLC Has $23.88 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

AWM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 4.9% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $23,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFEM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.19. 224,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,521. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $25.43.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

