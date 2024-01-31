AWM Capital LLC Increases Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AWM Capital LLC owned about 0.32% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPWealth LLP grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,654. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.61. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $47.15.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.