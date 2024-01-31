AWM Capital LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,545,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,458 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL remained flat at $152.73 on Wednesday. 1,571,516 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.48. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

