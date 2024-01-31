AWM Capital LLC Makes New $972,000 Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,082,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,373,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,818,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,901 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,574,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,125,570. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.14 and a 200-day moving average of $93.61. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

