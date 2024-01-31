AWM Capital LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AWM Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $164.49. 783,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,128,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $167.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

