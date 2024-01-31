AWM Capital LLC Sells 908 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

AWM Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,445,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,749,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,197,000 after purchasing an additional 275,165 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.95. 63,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,889. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $80.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

