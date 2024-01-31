Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a neutral rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $0.53 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

