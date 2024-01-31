Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Down 3.3%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.39. Approximately 678,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,330,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZUL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.49 million. Research analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Azul by 12.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,750,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Azul by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 892,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 172,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Azul by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,014,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after purchasing an additional 113,417 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

