Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $8.00

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $8.25. Azul shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 335,212 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZUL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Azul Trading Up 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Azul by 721.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Azul by 930.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 3,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Azul by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Azul by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

Read More

