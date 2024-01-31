B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a report released on Friday, January 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTO has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial cut their price target on B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares cut their price target on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.88.

B2Gold Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$3.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of C$4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.24. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.56 and a 1 year high of C$5.87.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$641.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.16 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 13.95%.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.76%.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.