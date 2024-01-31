Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 975,700 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the December 31st total of 912,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,757.0 days.
Banca Mediolanum Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNMDF remained flat at $9.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. Banca Mediolanum has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $9.37.
About Banca Mediolanum
