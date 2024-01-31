Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Posts Earnings Results

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 26.36%.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 5.6 %
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $9.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 941.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on BBVA
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 4 med tech stocks with improving prognosis for 2024
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- PulteGroup can set a new high in 2024
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Coinbase stock and the case for 50% upside
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.