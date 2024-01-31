Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Posts Earnings Results

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 26.36%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 5.6 %

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $9.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 941.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBVA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BBVA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.