Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $251.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

In other Bank7 news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $60,515.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,395.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $177,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,579.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $60,515.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,395.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $251,472 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bank7 by 3,755.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bank7 by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Bank7 in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSVN. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank7 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

