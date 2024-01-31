Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.
Bank7 Price Performance
NASDAQ BSVN opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $251.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63.
Bank7 Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bank7
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bank7 by 3,755.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bank7 by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Bank7 in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSVN. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank7 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bank7
Bank7 Company Profile
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank7
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Med-tech stock Conmed dips ahead of big Q4 report…opportunity?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Here’s how Abercrombie’s “Chase” strategy keeps printing money
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 4 med tech stocks with improving prognosis for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.