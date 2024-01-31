Barclays PLC Has $137.24 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,347,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725,535 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.31% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $137,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.06 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,436,206.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.06 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at $12,436,206.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,953,285.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,220. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

