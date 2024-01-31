Base Resources (LON:BSE) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 31 ($0.39) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of BSE opened at GBX 8 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £94.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 0.85. Base Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.66 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15 ($0.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.34.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

