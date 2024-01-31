Base Resources (LON:BSE) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 31 ($0.39) target price on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.
