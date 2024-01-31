Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Short Interest Up 5.5% in January

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,300 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 676,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,571.5 days.
Basic-Fit Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BSFFF remained flat at $29.43 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. Basic-Fit has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $43.00.
About Basic-Fit
