BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on February 16th

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

BCB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. BCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

BCB Bancorp Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $218.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCBP. StockNews.com began coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 150,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 113.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

