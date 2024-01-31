Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 147,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after buying an additional 79,291 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.37. 397,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,072. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.90 and a 200 day moving average of $115.53. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $127.43. The stock has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

