Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 1.5 %
Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.07. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.30 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Beasley Broadcast Group
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.