Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.07. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.30 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBGI. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.