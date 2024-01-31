Beldex (BDX) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $275.08 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,330.02 or 0.05371920 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00081373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00027351 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00021284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,099,650 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,039,650 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

