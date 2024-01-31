Beldex (BDX) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $274.51 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,299.19 or 0.05399909 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00081482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00026901 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00021578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,094,672 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,034,678 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.