Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of BLCM opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $1.43.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.