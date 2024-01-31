Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,927,900 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 4,243,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Price Performance
Shares of BXRBF remained flat at $6.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $6.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83.
About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
