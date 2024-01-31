Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Up to $13.53

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.53, but opened at $14.06. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 16,049 shares trading hands.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $511.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is 84.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMX. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

