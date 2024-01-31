Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of BIG opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($4.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.99) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Big Lots by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

